Houston weather teases possible white Christmas in forecast

HOUSTON— Cold temperatures and wet conditions may cause sleet and snow to fall in the Houston area Thursday evening into Friday morning according to forecasters with the National Weather Service

“Ground temperatures are expected to remain too warm to cause roadways to ice, but residents should take steps to keep themselves safe,” The city of Houston Office of Emergency Management said.

Here’s a few helpful tips to keep you and your family safe on the road this holiday season.