Houston weather teases possible white Christmas in forecast
HOUSTON— Cold temperatures and wet conditions may cause sleet and snow to fall in the Houston area Thursday evening into Friday morning according to forecasters with the National Weather Service
“Ground temperatures are expected to remain too warm to cause roadways to ice, but residents should take steps to keep themselves safe,” The city of Houston Office of Emergency Management said.
Here’s a few helpful tips to keep you and your family safe on the road this holiday season.
- Give yourself extra stopping distance. Wet conditions means it takes longer for vehicles to come to a complete stop.
- Ensure windshield wipers are in good working condition before heading out on the road.
- When conditions are wet or dark, be sure to use headlights. Never use high beams in urban areas.
- While it’s not currently expected, remember that highway overpasses and bridges pose the highest risk of icing. Take extra precautions when driving over them.
- Slow down. Rain, sleet and snow can limit visibility, giving drivers less time to recognize danger. Slowing down gives provides extra time to adjust to changing conditions.