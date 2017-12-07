× Man charged with trying to smuggle meth to North Carolina inmate in greeting card

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine to an inmate at the Davidson County Jail in a greeting card, according to a press release.

On Monday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit charged Dustin Moore and Eric Hull with drug-related charges after Hull allegedly mailed Moore, who is a current inmate, a greeting card containing meth.

Moore was charged with attempting to possess a controlled substance in jail and Hull was charged with delivering methamphetamine.

Moore is currently behind bars on drug-related charges and received an additional $100,000 secured bond. Hull received a $25,000 secured bond.

Both have a Jan. 25 court date.