× Mike Bloomgren named new Rice University head football coach

By Teylor Berry

HOUSTON — Rice University has named Mike Bloomgren as the new Head Football Coach.

He’s taking over for David Bailiff, who was fired on Nov. 27 after the Owls finished their 1-11 season.

“I don’t know if I could give you words to express how I feel to be here today. How grateful I am to be handed the reigns of the football program at rice university. I am beyond excited and ready for this job,” said Bloomgren.

Bloomgren has been coaching the offensive line at Stanford since 2011 and has served as the offensive coordinator since 2013. He was successful at Stanford and the Owls are hoping he can bring some of that success to them.

“The football program is important to our university and this community. Mike Bloomgren is a bright, driven, and relentless coach who fits perfectly with our vision for championships on the field, scholarship in the classroom, and service to others,” Athletic Director Joe Karlgaard said.

Bloomgren will be the 19th head football coach at Rice.