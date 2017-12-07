Richmond man reported missing after leaving to meet car buyer, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas — A Richmond man has been reported missing after leaving his home Tuesday night to meet a potential car buyer, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Altaf Malik, 43, left his home in the 7000 block of Misty Morning Trace around 9 p.m. Investigators said he was going to meet a person interested in buying his 2009 Audio A-8 with Texas license HZX-9910. The vehicle has no unique markings or damage.

Malik has not been seen or had any contact with family members since leaving his home, deputies said. The sheriff’s office added Malik does not suffer from any medical or mental illnesses nor does he have any addictions.

The man was last seen wearing prescription eyeglasses, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Malik is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.