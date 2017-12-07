× Road rage incident turns to gunfight in SW Houston; bystander hit by stray bullet

HOUSTON — A man and woman were hospitalized Wednesday after a road rage incident in the Briar Forest area turned into a gunfight, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The violence erupted around 2:40 p.m. in the 11800 of Westheimer when two vehicles were involved in a minor crash. Investigators said the drivers of the vehicles got into an argument, during which both suspects pulled out guns and started firing at each other.

During the exchange, police said a stray bullet penetrated the windshield of a third vehicle and hit an innocent 30-year-old woman. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in stable condition.

One of the drivers — who has been identified as a 27-year-old man— was also shot. Investigators said he was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body and facial area. He was last reported in stable condition.

Police said the second gunman— a 47-year-old man— was unharmed.

The altercation is still being investigated, the police department said.