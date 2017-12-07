× VIDEO: Suspect wanted after Happy Feet Massage fire in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a possible suspect after a Happy Feet Massage near the Northshore area caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the parlor at 12620 Woodforest Blvd. at 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 21. Investigators said the person of interest forced they into the business and set a fire, which caused damage to multiple surrounding stores.

The person of interest can be seen on video leaving the scene on foot.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.