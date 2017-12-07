Violent road rage incidents: How to stay calm and protect yourself

HOUSTON- The increase of road rage incidents throughout the city has citizens on full alert. A mother of two found shot to death inside of her Toyota Camry near Bissonnet and Addicks Clodine, a woman and her 3 year old daughter caught in the cross hairs of a man`s gun on I-10.

Autovantage, a roadside assistance service, declares Houston as the road rage capital of America. But come on! We can`t go on like this!

Make it a reminder to keep your emotions in check and keep safe behind the wheel.