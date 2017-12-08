× 16-year-old struck in both legs during drive-by shooting in Tanglewilde Park, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Friday in the Briar Meadow area.

Edenilson Orellana was walking in Tanglewild Park in the 9600 block of Windswept around 12:20 a.m. when a dark-colored Buick or Cadillac approached him. Police said a person, sitting in the back left passenger side of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot the teen in both legs.

The car then drove away.

A witnessed came to Orellana’s rescue and drove him to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, there are no known suspects.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.