× Icy road conditions cause 20-car pileup on San Antonio highway

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—A 20-car pileup in San Antonio Friday caused major delays and left commuters at a stand still four hours.

The pileup outraged spilled over onto a social media and started a snow versus sleet debate among southerners and northerners.

One Facebook user @JonSamilpa wrote “People throwing shade yet I see some of the biggest pile ups in the midwest and Northern states. Ice vs snow are two different things. We don’t switch to winter tires down here.”

@Ken Lane responded, “With slick roads the tread won’t matter unless it’s studded. The snow tread only helps channel slush from under the tire. And, that’s good only if it’s light enough to be channeled. If the snow is packed and more than a 1/8″, nothing will help you.”

@ShirleyRichie added, “people don’t realize that our roads are treated for snow and ice like northern states do, so it has nothing to about they way we drive, when schools send out notices of delayed or cancelled days our companies should have common sense to do the same.”

The social media debate may seem overrated but driving in bad weather conditions is a real issue.

According to FHWA Road Weather Management, 24 percent of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement and 15 percent happen during snowfall or sleet. Over 1,300 people are killed and more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually.

Every year, nearly 900 people are killed and nearly 76,000 people are injured in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet.