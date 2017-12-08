× Beaumont woman arrested, accused of injuring elderly woman

HOUSTON — A Beaumont woman has been arrested after she smacked an elderly person during an argument Thursday night, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brittley O’Neil, 28, has been charged with injury to an elderly individual.

O’Neal and the victim, a person over the age of 65 years old, got into an argument around 1:11 p.m. inside parking lot in the 12300 block of E. FM 1960. The altercation went from verbal to psychical when the suspect allegedly struck the woman with her hand, investigators said.

O’Neil claims she didn’t strike the woman, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office took O’Neil into custody and she was charged.

The victim’s condition is unknown.