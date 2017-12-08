California Christmas money stolen from Boy Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif—A brazen snatch and grab has left a hard-working boy scout troop scrambling to raise over 150-dollars.

Rockroe Boy Scout Troop 59 has been selling Christmas trees everyday after school to raise money for a summer camping trip and with just two weeks 'til christmas, they were worried they wouldn't have enough time to recoup the stolen money.

Tattooed Santa, a-k-a Josh Hughes, the owner of a nearby tattoo shop, wanted to help once he found out about the heartless heist and donated $200 to save the scouts.

This santa just so happens to have a soft spot for the Scouts, because he was one as a kid.

Thankful for the kind gesture, the boys returned the favor with a free christmas tree and a perfect reason to keep believin' in Santa!