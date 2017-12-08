Class Acts: Jacob Jefferson is ready to haul in a state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - St. Pius X brings a powerful offense to the team's state title football game on Saturday and one player to watch is Jacob Jefferson. The senior wide receiver is super quick on the field and super talented off of it.

In addition to formerly playing basketball for the Panthers, he's a talented violin and piano player.

Jefferson has already committed to playing at Northwestern where he plans to pursue a degree as an orthopedic surgeon.

To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above!