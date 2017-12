Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - From December 8, through 24, Converse will have a pop up store inside the Galleria. Converse fans can take a pre purchased pair of Chuck Taylors, or buy a new pair at one of the many retailers in the facility. The pop up shop will even customize them with heat patches, grommets, laces, and more!

And best of all, the customization is FREE!