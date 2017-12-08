Fix Flix: ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Wonder Wheel’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Is the Tonya Harding movie good? What’s this new James Franco project? Do Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake make a good couple in Wonder Wheel? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s new releases and answers the burning questions. The good, the bad and the insight on which films are starting to make waves in the awards season. Margot Robbie stars as the disgraced figure skater in I Tonya. James Franco delivers one of his wildest performances in The Disaster Artist, based on the worst movie ever made. While Woody Allen’s latest drama takes a look at carney life on Coney Island in the 1950’s. Those reviews and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.