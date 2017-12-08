For the hate of Trump: Two viral stars come together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, Bonnie and Clyde, some things are just destined to be together. While love is the ultimate uniter, a shared utter disdain for someone or something can be just as powerful.

Just ask Karen Fonseca and Gale McCray, who are both basking in the light of viral fame for their respective anti-Trump signage. The two recently met face-to-face.

"People call me names, give me the finger while I'm at an intersection," said McCray. "It's not dangerous. People think it's dangerous."

Of course, Gale McCray's sign is not nearly as offensive as the infamous "F*** Trump" truck you've seen around town.

"The sign, 'Trump that boy don't act right' isn't even my saying. It just came from growing up in Oklahoma, it's a southern term," said McCray.

The 75-year-old, who goes by "Old Man With a Sign" on Facebook, is retired and lives in Fort Worth. He says the election of the 45th president motivated him to get political.

"I think he's very dangerous," said McCray.

And while he gets his fair share of flak and praise, his message is simple, VOTE!

As for Fonseca's in-your-face, expletive-riddled sticker, she says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We had that on there 11 months before [Fort Bend County Sheriff] Troy Nehls made it public on his Facebook page. After that happened, it's like so much positive has come out of it, and these people are speaking up, and it's amazing," said Fonseca.

As politically divided as the country may be, at least a love of hate is keeping these two together.