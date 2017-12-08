× HCSO: 3 suspects arrested, 1 on the run after $28K in iPhones stolen from T-Mobile in Cypress

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— Three men have been captured and another is on the run after the suspects were accused of robing a T-Mobile store in the Cypress area on Thursday.

Investigators said Brian O’Neal Anderson, John Bass, Marquise Well-Williams and a fourth suspect robbed the phone store in the 9200 block of Fry Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the men entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money and merchandise from the employees before leaving.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the 9200 block of Union Meadow and a traffic stop was conducted. Officers detained the driver while the two passengers ran away.

At that time, investigators found 42 iPhones valued at an estimated $28,0099; a black Ruger SR9C 9mm gun with an extended magazine and a JA Inc. 380 semi-automatic weapon.

The suspects were positively identified later by the employees and other witness.

They’ve been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are still searching for the fourth suspect.