HOUSTON - The UH Cougars take a 7-1 record into their road game at St. Louis University on Saturday night. The Cougars have won six straight games.

"Everything just feels positive," junior guard Corey Davis Jr. said. "We have a lot of things to work on, but as for the season right now, everything is trending to where it's supposed to be going."

You can watch the Cougars take on Saint Louis University this Saturday at 7 p.m. on CW 39.