HPD: Alleged shoplifter captured after escaping police twice during arrest

HOUSTON— An alleged shoplifter is finally in custody after managing to escape police officers twice during an arrest.

The Houston Police Department confirmed McKevin Reeves was caught shoplifting at a Walmart in the 9400 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway Friday around 8: 30 a.m.

HPD tried to put handcuffs on Reeves, but he managed to escape and fled on foot.

Police caught Reeves a second time, but somehow he was able to escape again. However, the second time he didn’t get away too far.

The suspect is now custody and charged with shoplifting and evading arrest.