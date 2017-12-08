× Inmate being treated at Bayshore Medical Center takes Pasadena officer’s gun, police say

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena officer had to wrestle his gun back from an inmate Tuesday night while watching the suspect at the Bayshore Medical Center.

Ash Arthur, 33, was taken to the hospital around 10 p.m. for the treatment of an unknown injury.

Investigators said the officer was waiting for Arthur to finish his checkup when the nurse called the cop into the room. Arthur allegedly lunged at the officer when the cop released the suspect’s handcuff, which was attached to the bed.

Police said both officers and the suspect fell to the ground, and the suspect grabbed the officer’s weapon.

With help from the nurses and others, the officer was able to gain back control.

The suspect was handcuffed and sent back in custody, police said.