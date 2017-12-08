Melania Trump, Karen Pence visit Harvey victims in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Taylor Berry,

HOUSTON—It's been almost four months since Hurricane Harvey ripped through Texas, and although things are getting back to normal, many are facing a long road to recovery.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence got an up-close-and-personal look when they traveled to Southeast, Texas, Wednesday.

“We are here to lend support to those who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Trump.

They stopped by a food bank in Rockport, Texas where the first lady helped sort donations and package boxes. The two also stopped at an elementary school to speak to students in the area.

The ladies took time time to visit with first responders and military personnel to thank them for their service. Acknowledging all that has taken place in the area, Melania Trump urged the community to focus on what they still have, “You serve as a reminder to all of us that the best gifts are those are family and friends, love and kindness,” said Trump.

Thousands are still without clean drinking water and are living in tents, but the first lady assured them, they are not alone “We are with you every step of the way to help you to build even stronger than before,” Trump added.

They Trump and Pence closed out the tour by stopping at the original Whataburger location in Corpus Christi before heading back to Washington.