Mother of two shot and killed on way home from work in Fort Bend County, possible road rage incident authorities say

HOUSTON -- It's a mystery that remains unsolved, more than a day after Fort Bend authorities said 39-year-old Lieu Nguyen was murdered in a possible road rage incident. Investigators said the mother of two was on her usual route home from work, when she was shot multiple times.

"She had left work around 6 p.m. and visited a local grocery store in the Beechnut area. She was on her way home and was perceived to be on her normal route, which was Beechnut to Addicks Clodine. There was some sort of altercation on the roadway and an unknown subject fired at her vehicle and she was struck multiple times," Detective Scott Minyard with the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office said.

Minyard said Nguyen managed to call the father of her 8-month-old child, who then alerted law enforcement.

But when deputies arrived on scene at the intersection of Addicks Clodine Road and Bissonnet, just before 7:30 PM Tuesday, Nguyen's body was found dead in her black, Toyota Camry.

So far, no suspects and no motive has been named.

"Right now we don't have any indicators that she was followed or actively targeted," Minyard said.

The Sheriff's Office needs your help finding the person(s) responsible. Fort Bend County Crimestoppers are now offering up to $5,000 cash reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

"The only information we have right now is that we're looking for a dark-colored, mid-sized passenger car," Minyard said.

Nguyen's body was transported to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Fort Bend County Crimestoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).