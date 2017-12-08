× School closures, delays due to snow in Houston

HOUSTON — It’s snowing, Houston!!!

Here are the latest updates for school closures and delays:

Houston ISD is experiencing some delays due to weather conditions and traffic.

Wharton ISD will experience delays. Classes will begin for students at 10 a.m.

Aldine ISD is open today, and running on a regular schedule.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is open.

Fort Bend ISD is open, and running on a regular schedule.

Spring ISD is open, and running on a normal schedule.

Pearland ISD is open, and running on a normal schedule.

Katy ISD is open, and running on a normal schedule.

Livingston ISD will begin classes two hours later than the regular schedule.

Bay City ISD has a delayed start, and will be beginning classes at 10 a.m.

Barbers Hill ISD will begin classes two hours later than the normal schedule.

Be safe, Houston, and enjoy your snow day!!!