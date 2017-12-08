Snowmageddon 2017 in H-town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - If there was ever a day to be late for the school bus, this was it. Snow filled dreams became reality all over Houston as kids of all ages ran out to play.

Upward of two inches of snow blanketed H-town overnight putting the crown jewel on what's already been a very eventful year for the Bayou City.

2017 started with what some have called the best Super Bowl ever, which was played right here at the NRG Stadium. Then Hurricane Harvey was named the most devastating Hurricane in Houston history. And last month our Astros emerged as world champions.

Now snow!!

Have a wonderful Christmas Houston!!