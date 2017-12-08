Texas prisons ban 10,000 books from inmates, but not jailbreak classics or Hitler’s philosophies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas— Reading may be fundamental, but some books that are and aren't being banned in Texas prisons are really raising some eyebrows!

Of the 10,000 books being banned, amazingly, books that aren't banned include Escape From Alcatraz and Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf.

Yet, just as stunning are the books that are banned, including; A Game of Thrones, The Color Purple, and even A Charlie Brown Christmas!

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says all books are reviewed for 'security reasons,' and issued a statement that "a publication may be restricted if it violates the Uniform Offender Correspondence rules."

But prisons aren't the only ones banning books these days.

Katy I.S.D. has removed the book-- The Hate U Give-- from its libraries.

The superintendent says it was removed for "pervasive vulgarity and racially insensitive language."

But it's not exactly banned, just removed "while an administrative review process is underway."

At least the kids there can go read 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' in the meantime!