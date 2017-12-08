Third lawmaker falls after Arizona Republican Trent Franks resigns amid sexual harassment claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Arizona Republican Congressman Trent Franks has announced that he will be stepping down amid allegations that he will resign at the end of January. The news comes after the House Ethics Committee said it would be investigating sexual harassment claims by female staffers who said Franks asked them if they would pose as 'surrogate' mothers for him.

The House Ethics Committee also announced that they have re-launched a probe into Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold amid misconduct claims from his former communications director Lauren Greene.

"I was told that if I pursued this that my career on Capitol Hill would be over and that was all I knew," Greene said.

It's been revealed Farenthold used $84,000 of tax payers' money to settle his accuser's claim.

"We're using taxpayers' dollars to settle these cases? I think that he should voluntary resign," Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love weighed in.

In Congressman Franks' case, House Speaker Paul Ryan got wind of the staffers' accusations against Franks.

"Whether in business, industry, or in Congress, they have to be taken seriously," Ryan announced.

All this comes on the heels of Democratic Senator Al Franken's resignation on Thursday and longtime House Democrat John Conyers' 'retirement' announcement on Tuesday.

The state House is taking big steps to combat the wave of misconduct claims sweeping the country by recently enacting mandatory sexual harassment training for reps.

"This has been the first time the Texas House has used this as a way to be able to try to protect itself," University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus commented.

Makes you wonder who might get caught with their pants down next??