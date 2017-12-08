Woman caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There’s a Grinch in our midst! And this time…it’s a woman in the Lake Grove subdivision of north Harris County.

The Harris County Constable’s Office responded Wednesday to a home in the 11800 block of Guernsey Drive after a homeowner reported that their Christmas decorations had been stolen.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video. The constable’s office has released still images in hopes the public can help point her out.

If you recognize this woman, please call deputies at 281-376-3472.