Woman's body found on bank of Turkey Creek, 7-month-old infant found alone

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the bank of Turkey Creek.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office they received a call from the Houston Police Department around 6:30 a.m. asking them to perform a welfare check on a woman.

HSCO arrived at the home in the 19000 block of Archer Glen Drive near Airtex freeway and I-45 where a 7-month-old infant was found alone. Further investigation led officers to another homicide scene at Birnamwood Blvd near Treaschwig road where the woman’s body was discovered.

” At this point we’re just conducting investigation, we do have a person of interest that we’re talking to right now but it appears it stems from a family violence type of situation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. “It’s a shame especially at this time of year.”

No other details are available at this time.