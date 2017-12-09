× 4 units damaged after apartment fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Four units were damaged after an apartment fire in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to an apartment fire around 9:30 p.m. at Wyndham Oaks Apartments.

Upon arrival, firefighters managed to get the fire under control. According to fire investigators, four units were damaged by fire, water and smoke.

American Red Cross helped the residents in the four units. There were no reported injuries.