8 units damaged by 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Eights units were damaged after a 2-alarm apartment fire in northwest Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to the fire at Coppertree Village Apartments on Veterans Memorial Drive near W Gulf Bank Road around 3:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment complex.

According to HFD, four units have substantial fire damage, and the other four units have water and smoke damage.

Two people had minor burns on their hands, but refused to be transported to a local hospital, according to HFD.

American Red Cross helped to assist residents, deputies said.

According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire is unknown.