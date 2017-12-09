× Residents displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Residents were displaced after an apartment fire in southwest Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to a call around 1 a.m. from a resident at the Pelican’s Landing Apartments on Cook Road near Sharpview Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the apartment complex, and were quick to put the fire out.

According to fire investigators, the second floor of the apartment suffered fire and smoke damages. The first floor of the apartment complex suffered water damage.

The fire started in the heater, according to residents. There were no injuries were reported.