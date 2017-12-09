× MCSO: Three remaining suspects on the run after robbery in McDonald’s

SPRING, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the remaining suspects involved in a robbery at a McDonald’s in Spring, Texas.

Deputies were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 25222 IH 45 in Spring near Rayford Road around 1:30 a.m. about an aggravated robbery on Dec. 4.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that multiple suspects entered the restaurant’s drive-thru window and held employees at gunpoint, while taking cash from the establishment.

Six suspects were involved in this robbery, deputies said. Three suspects were arrested and identified.

According to deputies, two of the arrested suspects are juveniles and the third suspect was identified as 17-year-old Dominic Fatheree.

Deputies are searching for the remaining three suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).