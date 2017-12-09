The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation helps our furry little friends find homes in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey is a storm bringing uncertainty to the future of those hit hard by its path. None more so than the thousands of furry companions who were displaced or abandoned during the storm.

Over the weekend, World Series Champion Lance McCullers and his wife Kara, helped bring some welcome relief to our four-legged friends.

The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, along with with PoundWishes and Houston Pets Alive, flew 21 of our lovable mutts to forever homes in California.

"It's just an incredible day to be out here," said CEO of PupWishes John Hussey, "seeing these animals get a second chance at life and an opportunity to be adopted."

Since the storm, The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation has helped rescue more than 150 dogs in the Houston area, giving them loving homes, as well as relief to Houston-area shelters.