‘Tree of Remembrance’ at City Hall for crime victims’ family members

HOUSTON — Christmas will never be the same for these families.

Families of homicide victims gathered at City Hall Saturday afternoon for “The Crime Victims Memorial Remembrance Tree Lighting Ceremony”.

Parents of Murdered Children along with the group Victim Advocate sponsored the 23rd annual event. At the event, families came together to hang personalized ornaments on a Christmas tree.

The tree will be on display in City Hall throughout the holiday season. This gesture proves that the victims may be gone, but they’re certainly not forgotten.