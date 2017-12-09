× 2 vehicles involved in major accident near Crosby

HARRIS COUNTY—Harris County deputies are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle accident in Harris County Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. when a Dodge Ram and Ford Taurus were traveling near Crosby, Texas on FM 1942.

According to deputies, the Ford Taurus crossed over to the opposite lane, and struck the Dodge Ram head on.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries, deputies said. However, the driver of the Ford Taurus suffered major injuries and was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital.

According to deputies, they’re determining whether or not intoxication played a role in this accident.