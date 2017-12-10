× 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in front of NE Houston convenient store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect that shot two people in front of a convenient store in northeast Houston Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at Save Mart Mini Market convenient store when Angelique Stafford, 39, and a man, 40, were sitting in their Saturn Aura vehicle.

According to police, a man, “Steve”, went to the Saturn Aura on his bike and started shooting at the two victims.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

According to police, Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene. The 40-year-old victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

If you know any information about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.