2 drivers involved in major accident, both arrested

HOUSTON – Two drivers were arrested after an alleged altercation during a car accident in northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. when an intoxicated driver was speeding on I-10 East and slammed into the back of a red vehicle, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.

The driver of the red vehicle allegedly got out of his vehicle, ran over to the white Chevy and started punching the driver.

The intoxicated driver was treated at the scene for his alleged assault injuries.

According to deputies, both drivers were arrested, one for driving intoxicated, the other for assault.