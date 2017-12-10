EPA removes climate change references from website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. - Mother Nature has been a bit chaotic this past week. The climate has been volatile for sure with several wildfires burning more than 200,000 acres in California while destroying almost 800 structures.

California Governor Jerry Brown said, "We're facing a new reality in the state where fires threaten people's lives, their property, their neighborhoods, and of course billions and billions of dollars. So, we have to have the resources to combat the fires."

Meanwhile, the south was hit with a heavy dose of snow from Old Man Winter. Several inches were seen in Texas, Alabama and Georgia. That's just the chaos from the past week, but the Lone Star State has seen Hurricane Harvey wreak havoc by becoming the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Florida was hit my Irma, another Cat 4 cane, while Peurto Rico was slammed by Maria which was yet another major hurricane packing winds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Governor Brown says, "We just have to clean up the mess that nature is causing." That mess is not the only thing being cleaned up. The Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump has been scrubbing more references to climate change from its website. In the EPA's strategic plan "climate change resilience" is gone, and links on how to adapt to climate change? Those are gone too.

EPA Director Scott Pruitt said, "I don't even know what it means to deny the climate. I would say there are climate exaggerators."

It's no exaggeration for those left having to pick up the pieces from these natural disasters. One Californian who's picking up what he can from the ashes of his home says, "It's a process. It's still shock, still trying to understand."