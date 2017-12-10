× HFD: Brick home caught on fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A one-story brick home caught on fire in southwest Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to a house fire around 1:15 a.m. near Triola Lane and Kensico Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters made a force entry into the home and found flames in a bedroom and the attic.

According to HFD, firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to vent the attic and get the fire out.

There were no reported injuries, according to fire investigators. The home was empty at the time of the fire.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.