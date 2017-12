Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Ho! Ho! Ho! Christmas is near!

Houston Children's Charity kicked off its annual Christmas party for underprivileged families in Downtown Houston. The event was filled with holiday cheer, food, fun and games.

What's a Christmas party without Mr. and Mrs. Claus?

The jolly duo stopped by to hand out toys and goodies, spreading the Christmas cheer to more than 600 children.

Check out the video for more on this rockin' Christmas party!