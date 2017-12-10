× HPD: Suspect on the run after fatal shooting in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect that fatally shot a man in the backyard of a northeast Houston residence Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 721 Rouse Street near Lyons Avenue.

According to police, two men got into a verbal altercation in the backyard of a residence. During the dispute, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

According to a witness, they heard a gunshot and saw the suspect, “Juan”, exiting the backyard in a panicked state. The witness asked the suspect what was going on and he fled the scene, police said.

The witness went into the backyard and saw a man shot, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has seen the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.