Intoxicated driver runs red light, kills man in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was fatally injured after an intoxicated driver ran a red light in northwest Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. when a Nissan Murano driver was speeding and ran a red light on Houston Avenue, and struck a Ford Fusion driver on Washington Avenue.

Upon arrival, Houston firefighters extricated the driver from the Ford Fusion and transported him to Ben Taub Hospital.

The Ford Fusion driver was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the passenger in the Nissan Murano admitted that he and the driver were intoxicated during the accident. Both men were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Nissan Murano now faces intoxication manslaughter charges, police said.