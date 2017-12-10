Making the Grade: Private versus Public school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Class is in session H-Town, so you might want to have a paper and pen ready.

When it comes to the old debate of public versus private school, Newsfix is putting these families to the test.

While most private schools require tuition and a screening process, public schools are free for students to attend because they are relying on taxes and government funding.

But, can a potential lack of funding in some places mean a lack in learning?

Freshman Talia Hirsch is all for the public experience at Carnegie Vanguard High School.

"I love it here. You get to meet so many different types of people and you get to experience all of that in just one school. My brother went to a private school and my parents didn`t like it because it was a narrow scope of people," said Hirsch.

Westbury Christian Private School is no stranger to diversity, by tailoring the learning experience for their students on a more personal level.

"They have an assessment with the family where both parents come in. They look at the grades and decide if your child has been accepted. You can’t put a price on education that’s something you don’t get with public or homeschool,” said Stephon Davis, a parent with two children enrolled at Westbury Christian.

So, how does homeschooling factor into this learning equation?

JaQuay Young has homeschooled her son for three years. "He`s more mature and can read at a higher level than most kids his age. The only con is coming to school in his pajamas," Young said.

Whether it's public, private or at home…we're glad everyone is making the grade!

Class dismissed!