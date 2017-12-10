Texans fall to 4-9 with loss to 49ers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans not only suffered another loss, their ninth of the season, but they also lost quarterback Tom Savage to injury. He left the game in the second quarter of play after suffering a concussion. TJ Yates came in and played well in relief. He threw two touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins on the afternoon.

San Fransisco won their second consecutive game to improve to 3-10 on the season. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, while running back Carlos Hyde gained 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, while the 49ers will host the Tennessee Titans.

