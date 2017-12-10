× Texas A&M students accused of threatening to kill people with rifle, arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two Texas A&M University students including one from the football team were arrested for threatening to kill people with a rifle at a College Station apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers with the College Station Police Department responded to a deadly conduct call around 2:27 a.m. at 1711 Harvey Mitchell Parkway about two men aiming a rifle at several people, threatening to kill them.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle leaving the apartment complex.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the suspects, police said.

According to police, the passenger in the vehicle, Zaycoven Henderson, 23, a defensive end for the Aggies, pointed a rifle at one of the victims and threatened the other two victims by stating he would kill them. Henderson then discarded the rifle in a nearby wooded area.

Officers located the rifle in the described area and arrested the suspects, police said.

According to police, the driver, Terry Florez Jr., 24, faces possession of marijuana charges. Henderson faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of marijuana charges.