Vietnamese Buddhist Temple helps to heal Harvey victims

By: John Brewer

HOUSTON -- Many Hurricane Harvey victims were able to get some free needed services this weekend.

The Sakya Care Foundation partnered with Harris Health Systems to set up a free mobile clinic at a Buddhist temple in northwest Houston.

The Remote Area Medical clinic or RAM was out to help the underserved and uninsured residents who were devastated by Harvey.

Dozens of volunteers, doctors and dentists showed up and even optometrists were on hand to help with eye exams.

The foundation has been doing these types of events for the past five years all across the world.

But this time they chose to come to H-Town to help with Harvey victims who are still trying to recover.

Another organization helping Houston stand strong.