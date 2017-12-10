× Suspects in aggravated robbery at Walmart caught, arrested

SPRING, Texas – Two suspects involved in aggravated robbery at a Walmart have been arrested on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3.

The robbery happened on Nov. 15 at the Walmart on Riley Fuzzel in Spring.

Mariah Le Ann Inman, 20, and Joshlyn Dasha Robinson, 19, went into Walmart and stole close to $400 worth of cosmetics, deputies said.

According to deputies, the suspects pepper sprayed customers and an employee while exiting the store.

Warrants for the two suspects were obtained and they were taken into custody on Dec. 8, deputies said.

According to deputies, both suspects are in custody at Montgomery County jail with a $50,000 bond.