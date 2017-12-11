A Houston Father faces deportation for mistaken identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's a story all too common these days! Immigration Officers and a case of mistaken identity.

Immigration Officers brought Juan Francisco Rodriguez and his family to the steps of the ICE building in north Houston Monday to check in after a case of mistaken identity.

"I was driving my truck I was about to go to work you know and these guys they just stop me for nothing. It was confuse man, they were looking for Marcus Arredondo and they got the wrong guy," Rodriguez said.

Anytime a family member is taken into custody they could be deported.

"My kids need me," Said Rodriguez. "I am the father and mother for these kids."

Thankfully for the Rodriguez family, Christmas came early in the form of a reprieve and he will remain with his kids for another year.