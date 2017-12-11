Alabama senate race reaches final day of campaigning with mixed predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -The emotionally-charged, hotly-contested senate race between embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore and Democratic nominee Doug Jones is drawing to a close.

The latest polls for Tuesday's special election are all over the map with a Fox News poll showing Jones with a 10-point lead, but an Emerson College poll shows Moore with a nine point advantage.

Both candidates are pulling out the big guns aiming to bag a victory.

Moore got a big assist from President Trump over the weekend.

"Hi, this is President Donald Trump, and I need Alabama to go vote for Roy Moore," the president's robo-call recording announces.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have turned to their own ace, former President Barack Obama, who recorded a robo-call targeting African-American voters, whose turnout is considered crucial to securing a victory for Jones.

In his message, Obama states, "This one's serious. You can't sit it out."

Moore remains accused by multiple women of improper sexual relationships with underage girls nearly 40 years ago.

"I did not molest anyone," Moore insisted in his latest interview. "And so these allegations are false."

On Monday, Moore hit the campaign trail with a strong backer, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

"If they can destroy Roy Moore, they can destroy you," Bannon told a crowd of supporters.

The political stakes could not be higher in this race!

"I want to make sure that we send a message of who we are and what we are," Jones declared in front of his supporters.

"The future of this country, cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate," President Trump announced in his visit to nearby Pensacola, Florida over the weekend. "We can't afford it, folks."

With the world watching, the people of Alabama will make that decision come Tuesday.