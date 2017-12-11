× Dickinson HS student charged after sharing sexually explicit video of girlfriend on Snapchat, deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Dickinson High School student is facing criminal charges after posting a sexually explicit video of his girlfriend to social media, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan Crowson, 18, is charged with unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

The teen shared a video of the victim — who is also a Dickinson High School student and minor — performing a sexual act to Snapchat, investigators said. The sheriff’s office believes the video was shot on or around Oct. 11, but the victim didn’t know it was being shared until more than a month later.

The victim told the school’s principal about the video on Dec. 5, deputies said. She said she knew Crowson was filming the lewd act but didn’t know he would share it.

According to court documents, another student claimed Crowson intended to send the video to the entire school using an iPhone sharing feature called Air Drop.

Crowson was arrested, and his bond was set at $5,000.