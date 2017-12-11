× HCCO: Woman slapped with $1M bond for DWI with a child passenger

HOUSTON—A recent arrest by the Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office Sunday, left a drunk driver facing a $1M bond for driving under the influence with a child.

Deputies responded to a drunk driver call in the 5600 block of FM 1960 East where they found Heather Patterson, 26, police say.

Deputies performed a field sobriety test that determined Patterson was under the influence and had a child passenger in the vehicle. Patterson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.